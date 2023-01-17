MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The enlargement of the Russian army to 1.5 million military personnel is caused by the actions of the West, as the security of Russia must be unconditionally ensured, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Sergei Shoigu, the defense chief, held a meeting with the senior leadership of the Russian armed forces on the implementation of the decision of President Vladimir Putin to increase the number of military to 1.5 million.

"This is due to the war that the countries of the collective West are waging, a proxy war that includes both elements of indirect participation in hostilities and elements of economic war, financial war, legal war, going beyond the legal field, and so on. Such measures are related to this. The security of our country must be unconditionally ensured," Peskov told reporters.