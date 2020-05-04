Kremlin Says Epidemic Dynamics to Dictate Decision on Phase-Out of Lockdown After May 11

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The coronavirus dynamics will determine Russian authorities' decision on gradual relaxation of the lockdown beyond May 11, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya 24 channel in an interview, warning against hasty assessments.

In late April, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended non-working days in Russia through May 11 in light of the epidemic to ensure that people stay at home. The de-facto isolation has been in place since late March, while bans on public gatherings and other restrictions were introduced earlier that month.

"Certainly, everybody is waiting for May 11 and, most importantly, we are probably waiting for indicators of the dynamics of increase or decrease in the number of infected people.

It is this dynamic that will determine the phase-out of self-isolation measures. Let us be patient and wait," Peskov said.

He warned against hasty projections before May 11, noting that any premature weakening of the lockdown would push the coronavirus numbers further up.

The spokesman noted that the phased plan of lifting the lockdown, which the government is set to draw by May 5, should take into account special characteristics of each Russian region and the current coronavirus dynamics there. He stressed that the restrictions would not be lifted at once.

Speaking about Victory Day, he said that that WWII commemorative events to be attended by the president on May 9 will not be mass to comply with the coronavirus restrictions.