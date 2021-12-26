UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Escalation Of Civil War In Eastern Ukraine Unacceptable For Russia

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 26 (Sputnik) - Another escalation of the civil war in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas would be unacceptable for Russia as it will be taking place near the Russian border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday

"We are told to take de-escalation measures, but no one tells the same to Ukraine.

No one calls out to Ukraine to say that another escalation of the civil war would be unacceptable, and that it would be absolutely unacceptable for us because it will be right next to our borders. And after all, Russian people live there whose fate our country cannot ignore," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

He slammed the Western countries for being biased in their stances on the eastern Ukraine conflict.

