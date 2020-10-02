Kremlin Says EU Belarus Sanctions A Sign Of 'weakness'
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:03 PM
Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Kremlin on Friday criticised new EU sanctions on its ally Belarus following a contested vote and crackdown on peaceful protests, describing the move as a sign of political weakness.
"In general we are very, very negative about the sanctions policy... this is more a manifestation of weakness than strength," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.