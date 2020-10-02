UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says EU Belarus Sanctions A Sign Of 'weakness'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:03 PM

Kremlin says EU Belarus sanctions a sign of 'weakness'

The Kremlin on Friday criticised new EU sanctions on its ally Belarus following a contested vote and crackdown on peaceful protests, describing the move as a sign of political weakness

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Kremlin on Friday criticised new EU sanctions on its ally Belarus following a contested vote and crackdown on peaceful protests, describing the move as a sign of political weakness.

"In general we are very, very negative about the sanctions policy... this is more a manifestation of weakness than strength," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Vote Belarus

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars and Ministry of Science and Techn ..

18 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Sets a New Record with 2.5 Billion v ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Guinean President on Indep ..

20 minutes ago

Belarus Proposes Holding Eurasian Economic Forum i ..

2 minutes ago

US Secretary of State Pompeo tests negative for Co ..

2 minutes ago

Eurozone inflation falls to -0.3% in September

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.