Kremlin says EU Belarus sanctions a sign of 'weakness'

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Kremlin on Friday criticised new EU sanctions on its ally Belarus following a contested vote and crackdown on peaceful protests, describing the move as a sign of political weakness.

"In general we are very, very negative about the sanctions policy... this is more a manifestation of weakness than strength," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.