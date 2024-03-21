Kremlin says EU plan to use assets for Ukraine breaks law

The Kremlin said Wednesday that the European Union would be committing an "unprecedented violation" of international law if it used frozen Russian assets to arm Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Kremlin said Wednesday that the European Union would be committing an "unprecedented violation" of international law if it used frozen Russian assets to arm Ukraine.

EU countries have been wrangling for months over what to do with the assets, with the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell putting forward a plan on Wednesday to divert interest earned on them for Ukraine.

"The Europeans are well aware of the damage such decisions could do to their economy, their image, their reputations as reliable guarantors," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"They will become the target of prosecution for many decades," he warned.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday that Moscow would inevitably respond to what she called "direct banditry and theft".

EU officials say their latest proposal could see an estimated three billion euros a year used to help Ukraine.

The EU froze around 200 billion euros of Russian central bank assets held in the bloc as part of punishing sanctions imposed on Moscow for sending troops into its neighbour in February 2022.

Most the funds are held by the international securities depository Euroclear, based in Belgium.

Under the EU plan, 90 percent of the money taken from the profits would go to a fund used to cover the cost of weapons for Ukraine.

The other 10 percent would be funnelled into the EU's budget, where it would be used to help increase the capacity of Ukraine's own defence industry.