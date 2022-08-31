Kremlin Says European Sanctions Led to Suspension of Nord Stream

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) It is Europe's sanction policy that led to Russian gas deliveries being suspended through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday that gas delivery via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline had been completely suspended due to the scheduled maintenance works at the Portovaya compressor station.

"We all know about the UK sanctions against our country. Without proper legal guarantees that these sanctions will not be extended, it is impossible to perform any manipulations with them. That is, the Europeans brought this situation to a head, namely their own sanctions," Peskov told reporters.