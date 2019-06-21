Kremlin Says Events in Tbilisi With Russian Delegates to IAO Russophobic Provocation

Events in Tbilisi with the Russian delegates to the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) are a Russophobic provocation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Events in Tbilisi with the Russian delegates to the Inter parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) are a Russophobic provocation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Everything that happened in Georgia yesterday is nothing more than a Russophobic provocation, and, this certainly causes our extreme concern that there were aggressive manifestations against Russian citizens. There was a question of their immediate personal security... This causes extreme condemnation and requires extreme condemnation," Peskov said.

Protests swept Tbilisi on Thursday, the protesters opposed the participation of Russian delegates in the IAO session. In the afternoon, the radicals seized the parliament building, where the Russian representatives were, in the evening they again tried to storm the parliament. They were joined by the opposition, which demanded the resignation of the government. During the protests, more than 70 people were injured.

Peskov said that many tourists from Russia visited Georgia.