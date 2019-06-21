UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Events In Tbilisi With Russian Delegates To IAO Russophobic Provocation

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Says Events in Tbilisi With Russian Delegates to IAO Russophobic Provocation

Events in Tbilisi with the Russian delegates to the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) are a Russophobic provocation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Events in Tbilisi with the Russian delegates to the Inter parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) are a Russophobic provocation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Everything that happened in Georgia yesterday is nothing more than a Russophobic provocation, and, this certainly causes our extreme concern that there were aggressive manifestations against Russian citizens. There was a question of their immediate personal security... This causes extreme condemnation and requires extreme condemnation," Peskov said.

Protests swept Tbilisi on Thursday, the protesters opposed the participation of Russian delegates in the IAO session. In the afternoon, the radicals seized the parliament building, where the Russian representatives were, in the evening they again tried to storm the parliament. They were joined by the opposition, which demanded the resignation of the government. During the protests, more than 70 people were injured.

Peskov said that many tourists from Russia visited Georgia.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Storm Condemnation Russia Parliament Tbilisi Georgia From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UN declares Pakistan 'family station' for its inte ..

8 seconds ago

China will provide $ 1bln grant for socio economic ..

11 seconds ago

Russia Concerned Over Tensions in Persian Gulf, Ca ..

13 seconds ago

Creeping lizard in Sindh Assembly creates chaos

10 minutes ago

Russia frees Chechen activist for top rights group ..

15 seconds ago

Football: Africa Cup of Nations fixtures Saturday ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.