Kremlin Says Everyone Wants to Avoid Direct Clash Between Russia, NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Everyone, including the United States, wants to avoid a direct clash between Russia and NATO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Everyone wants to avoid a direct clash between Russia and NATO. And Russia wants it.

This statement has also been repeatedly made in NATO, and, I think, most importantly, in Washington," Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, the spokesman noted that Russia will be ready to give the most decisive response to the side that will try to somehow get involved in Russia's military operation in Ukraine.