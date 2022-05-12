UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Everyone Wants To Avoid Direct Clash Between Russia, NATO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Says Everyone Wants to Avoid Direct Clash Between Russia, NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Everyone, including the United States, wants to avoid a direct clash between Russia and NATO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Everyone wants to avoid a direct clash between Russia and NATO. And Russia wants it.

This statement has also been repeatedly made in NATO, and, I think, most importantly, in Washington," Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, the spokesman noted that Russia will be ready to give the most decisive response to the side that will try to somehow get involved in Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington Same United States Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy And Uajk Celebrate 15-year Anniversar ..

U.S. Embassy And Uajk Celebrate 15-year Anniversary Of Lincoln Corner Muzaffarab ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine down by almost a ..

Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine down by almost a third: Gazprom

17 minutes ago
 Dead body found in Kohluf

Dead body found in Kohluf

19 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity governm ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity government

19 minutes ago
 Trainings for jail women inmates urged

Trainings for jail women inmates urged

19 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka bans ex-PM, allies from leaving country

Sri Lanka bans ex-PM, allies from leaving country

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.