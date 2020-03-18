Kremlin Says Everything Necessary to Shield Putin From Viruses Being Constantly Done

All measures necessary to protect Russian President Vladimir Putin from various viruses are being implemented around the clock, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) All measures necessary to protect Russian President Vladimir Putin from various viruses are being implemented around the clock, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Everything necessary to protect the president from viruses and other diseases is being done twenty-four seven," Peskov told reporters when asked the president had been tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Peskov added that the presidential schedule is available to the public and serves as the best evidence of his good health condition.