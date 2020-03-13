Kremlin Says Evolving COVID-19 Situation Will Dictate Any Further Measures Beyond April 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Preventive measures over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are currently in effect in Russia until the end of the month, which means that their extension and the decision on all public events set for April, including the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments, will depend on the developments in March, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Preventive measures over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are currently in effect in Russia until the end of the month, which means that their extension and the decision on all public events set for April, including the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments, will depend on the developments in March, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments is set for April 22.

"First, there is still a lot of time until April 22. Second, you know that all the preventive regimes - for example, in Moscow, in the Moscow region from now on, in St.

Petersburg - are in effect until April 1, until the end of the month. Then we will have to carefully weigh the situation, depending on how it will be developing, and make a decision about all other measures, regimes, precautions, or vice versa. The situation is evolving," Peskov told reporters.

The statement was made in response to a question whether the Kremlin - in connection with the upcoming nationwide vote - had studied the experience of Iran and its February elections that were held on the onset of the coronavirus spread.

Russia has so far registered 45 coronavirus cases.