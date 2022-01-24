MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The Kremlin believes that the statements on Crimea and Russia made on Saturday by the former commander of the German Navy, Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbach, are a good indication that "not everything is lost," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Of course, we saw (the statements). These are indeed statements that do not follow the current NATO and European trends, but statements that show that not everything is lost, there are knowledgeable serious people who can talk about reality, try to understand the true state of affairs," Peskov said.

On Saturday, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht accepted Schonbach's request for resignation after he said during a public talk in India that Crimea is lost to Ukraine and that the West's accusations that Moscow was allegedly planning to invade Ukraine were "nonsense.

" Schonbach also said that Moscow wants to be treated with respect and as an equal, noting that President Putin deserves to be treated as such.

The navy commander, who had since resigned, acknowledged on Twitter his remarks were a mistake following backlash from the public and Kiev. Berlin stressed that Schonbach's statements did not reflect the government's position on the matter.