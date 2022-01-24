UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Ex-German Navy Chief's Remarks On Crimea 'Show That Not Everything Is Lost'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Kremlin Says Ex-German Navy Chief's Remarks on Crimea 'Show That Not Everything Is Lost'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The Kremlin believes that the statements on Crimea and Russia made on Saturday by the former commander of the German Navy, Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbach, are a good indication that "not everything is lost," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Of course, we saw (the statements). These are indeed statements that do not follow the current NATO and European trends, but statements that show that not everything is lost, there are knowledgeable serious people who can talk about reality, try to understand the true state of affairs," Peskov said.

On Saturday, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht accepted Schonbach's request for resignation after he said during a public talk in India that Crimea is lost to Ukraine and that the West's accusations that Moscow was allegedly planning to invade Ukraine were "nonsense.

" Schonbach also said that Moscow wants to be treated with respect and as an equal, noting that President Putin deserves to be treated as such.

The navy commander, who had since resigned, acknowledged on Twitter his remarks were a mistake following backlash from the public and Kiev. Berlin stressed that Schonbach's statements did not reflect the government's position on the matter.

Related Topics

India NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter German Berlin Vladimir Putin Kiev Turkish Lira From Government

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

1 hour ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

60 minutes ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

60 minutes ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.