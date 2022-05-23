UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Exchange Of Medvedchuk For Surrendered Azov Militants Hardly Possible

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Kremlin Says Exchange of Medvedchuk for Surrendered Azov Militants Hardly Possible

The exchange of detained Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk for surrendered militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia) is hardly possible, as Medvedchuk is not a military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The exchange of detained Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk for surrendered militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia) is hardly possible, as Medvedchuk is not a military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We have already said that Medvedchuk is a citizen of Ukraine, he has nothing to do with Russia. And he is not a military man. In the case of persons who surrendered at Azovstal (plant in Mariupol), we are talking about the military and members of nationalist formations.

Therefore, these are completely different categories of people, and it is hardly possible to talk about any exchanges here," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether it is possible to exchange Azov militants for Russian soldiers, the official redirected the question to the Russian defense ministry, but noted that in general, the process of prisoners' exchange is constantly going on.

Related Topics

Militants Exchange Ukraine Russia Man Mariupol Criminals From Opposition

Recent Stories

Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh ..

Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh recovery

1 minute ago
 Sandstorm forces closure of Iraqi airports, public ..

Sandstorm forces closure of Iraqi airports, public buildings

1 minute ago
 Body of drowned motorcyclist retrieved from Taleer ..

Body of drowned motorcyclist retrieved from Taleeri canal

1 minute ago
 NATO Plans to Supply Weapons to Moldova Raise Ques ..

NATO Plans to Supply Weapons to Moldova Raise Questions in Russia - Moscow

9 minutes ago
 New York City Mayor Declares Emergency Over Shorta ..

New York City Mayor Declares Emergency Over Shortage of Baby Formula

36 minutes ago
 Erdogan to Discuss NATO Expansion With Turkey's Ru ..

Erdogan to Discuss NATO Expansion With Turkey's Ruling Party Next Week - Reports

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.