Kremlin Says Exchange of Medvedchuk for Surrendered Azov Militants Hardly Possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The exchange of detained Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk for surrendered militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia) is hardly possible, as Medvedchuk is not a military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We have already said that Medvedchuk is a citizen of Ukraine, he has nothing to do with Russia. And he is not a military man. In the case of persons who surrendered at Azovstal (plant in Mariupol), we are talking about the military and members of nationalist formations.

Therefore, these are completely different categories of people, and it is hardly possible to talk about any exchanges here," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether it is possible to exchange Azov militants for Russian soldiers, the official redirected the question to the Russian defense ministry, but noted that in general, the process of prisoners' exchange is constantly going on.