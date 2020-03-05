UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Expects Fair Punishment For Guilty In Russian Diplomat's Killing In Turkey

Kremlin Says Expects Fair Punishment for Guilty in Russian Diplomat's Killing in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Kremlin is monitoring the investigation of the killing of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov and expects that those who ordered the assassination will be punished in accordance with the law, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We are watching the case closely. And we want to be certain that those who ordered and carried out the killing of the Russian ambassador to Turkey will be found and punished, found and punished according to the law," Peskov said.

