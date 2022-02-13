Kremlin Says Fails to See Why Clear Misinformation About 'Invasion' of Ukraine Is Reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Moscow fails to understand why clearly false information about the "invasion" of Ukraine is given to the media to publish, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Saturday.

"We outlined our considerations and stressed several times that we do not understand why it is necessary to transmit deliberately false information about Russian intentions to the media," he said following a phone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.