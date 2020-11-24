UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Federal Covid Response Center Should Analyze Pandemic Link To Death Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Says Federal Covid Response Center Should Analyze Pandemic Link to Death Rates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The death rate in Russia has grown because of the coronavirus, but the exact link is subject for analysis by the Federal response center, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We should probably admit that, unfortunately, death rate could not remain untouched by the pandemic's negative impact.

The pandemic has unfortunately contributed to the increase of these regrettable statistics everywhere in the world, including Russia. But to what extent and how is the subject for a thorough analysis in the federal response center and by experts," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the federal response center reported a record high daily number of COVID-19 deaths ” 491 patients died across the country in the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

World Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

39 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

31 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

31 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

32 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

33 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.