Kremlin Says Federal Covid Response Center Should Analyze Pandemic Link to Death Rates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The death rate in Russia has grown because of the coronavirus, but the exact link is subject for analysis by the Federal response center, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We should probably admit that, unfortunately, death rate could not remain untouched by the pandemic's negative impact.

The pandemic has unfortunately contributed to the increase of these regrettable statistics everywhere in the world, including Russia. But to what extent and how is the subject for a thorough analysis in the federal response center and by experts," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the federal response center reported a record high daily number of COVID-19 deaths ” 491 patients died across the country in the past 24 hours.