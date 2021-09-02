Kremlin Says First Steps of Taliban Leadership Yet to Be Seen

The first steps of the leadership of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) are yet to be seen and understood, they have only outlined a certain power structure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The first steps of the leadership of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) are yet to be seen and understood, they have only outlined a certain power structure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are all yet to understand and see the first steps of the Taliban leadership. They have already formulated a certain structure of power, they have appointed the first officials, as we know. But we are yet to see the exact first steps of the Taliban already at the helm of Afghanistan," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper.