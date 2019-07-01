UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Following St. Petersburg Campaign, Local Matters Handled By Election Board

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:57 PM

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the Kremlin was following the municipal election campaign in St. Petersburg but that the Central Election Commission (CEC) was dealing with all practical aspects of the process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the Kremlin was following the municipal election campaign in St. Petersburg but that the Central Election Commission (CEC) was dealing with all practical aspects of the process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Of course, we follow the election campaign in St. Petersburg. This is completely natural, but as for the possible violations, the CEC is dealing with all practical aspects. The presidential administration cannot deal with such details," Peskov said answering journalists' questions about whether the Kremlin was following the St.

Petersburg campaign, given that the CEC had already detected some violations.

In June, the CEC received a number of complains regarding violations of electoral procedures in St. Petersburg. A special working CEC group later confirmed a number of the violations, which included some candidates not being able to submit registration documents and several local election commissions being closed during operating hours.�

Municipal and gubernatorial elections will be held across Russia on September 8.

