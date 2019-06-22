UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says 'Forced Restrictions' On Georgia Travel Come In Response To Extremism

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Kremlin Says 'Forced Restrictions' on Georgia Travel Come in Response to Extremism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin's ban on tourist travel to Georgia is a forced measure aimed at protecting Russians from local extremism, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"These are forced restrictions imposed by Russia to guarantee safety of Russian nationals in the light of extremist actions that are going on in Georgia," Peskov said.

Putin issued a decree on Friday that will ban Russian airlines from flying to Georgia indefinitely, starting July 8. Russian travel agencies are advised not to sell package tours to the country until the ban is lifted.

Peskov explained to Sputnik that the two-week delay would allow Russians who are already in Georgia to fly back.

Related Topics

Russia Tours Vladimir Putin Georgia July From

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

23 minutes ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

25 minutes ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

51 minutes ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

52 minutes ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

53 minutes ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.