Kremlin Says 'Forced Restrictions' on Georgia Travel Come in Response to Extremism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin's ban on tourist travel to Georgia is a forced measure aimed at protecting Russians from local extremism, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"These are forced restrictions imposed by Russia to guarantee safety of Russian nationals in the light of extremist actions that are going on in Georgia," Peskov said.

Putin issued a decree on Friday that will ban Russian airlines from flying to Georgia indefinitely, starting July 8. Russian travel agencies are advised not to sell package tours to the country until the ban is lifted.

Peskov explained to Sputnik that the two-week delay would allow Russians who are already in Georgia to fly back.