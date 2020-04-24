UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Forecasts Of National Wealth Fund's Liquidity Should Be Taken With Toleration

Current forecasts and estimates, including for how many years Russia's National Wealth Fund (NWF) could last to support the country's economy, should be considered with great toleration, as long-term planning is impossible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank predicted that the NWF's liquidity could last for two years if the price of Urals crude remained at $15 per barrel.

"You know, now all the estimates, all the forecasts for the next two years can be taken with huge toleration.

There are such calculations, [according to] other calculations, [the fund can last for] two years, four years, six years," Peskov said when asked to comment on the Deutsche Bank estimates, adding that it is currently impossible to make long-term forecasts.

The spokesman added that the relevant ministries and departments had their own estimates, which also varied and about which the Kremlin knew.

