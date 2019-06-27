The Kremlin considers the recent decision of the Kyrgyz parliament to revoke former President Almazbek Atambayev's immunity an internal affair and has no intention to interfere in the matter, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the Kyrgyz parliament in a 103-7 vote decided to strip Atambayev of his rights as a former president, of which includes immunity from prosecution, over suspected misconduct and corruption while in public office.

"This is an absolutely internal affair of any country ... We cannot and do not have the slightest intention to interfere in these matters," Peskov said, when asked how the Kremlin assesses the practice of post-Soviet countries removing immunity from former leaders, as was the case with Atambayev.

He added that "it would be wrong" to make judgments on the matter since "each country has its own practice in this case.

"

The decision to strip Atambayev of his immunity came after the parliament submitted to the Prosecutor General's Office a list of charges against the former president, devised by a special parliamentary commission and approved by the majority of lawmakers, last week.

According to the legislature, the former president was involved in corruption related to the modernization of the Bishkek thermal power station, as well as illegal land transformation, release of jailed crime lord Aziz Batukayev under fake medical certificates, usurpation of power and other illegal activities.

The prosecutor's office partially supported the allegations commission on Tuesday. However, it has not been able to confirm that Atambayev, who served as president between 2011 and 2017, was guilty of usurping power, and persecuting journalists as well as political opponents. The prosecutors at the same time believe that some of other allegations do have basis in fact.