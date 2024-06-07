Kremlin Says France Ready For 'direct' Role In Ukraine
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statements are "inflaming" tensions in Europe and show he is readying France for a direct role in the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin said on Friday.
The French leader has taken a hawkish line in his support for Ukraine, promising on Thursday to transfer Mirage fighter jets to the embattled country and help train Ukrainian pilots.
"Macron demonstrates absolute support for the Kyiv regime and declares readiness for France's direct participation in the military conflict," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.
"We consider these statements to be very, very provocative, inflaming tensions on the continent and not conducive to anything positive," Peskov said on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Macron has refused to rule out deploying troops to Ukraine, despite reluctance from other NATO members and furious condemnation from Moscow.
France does not officially have military personnel assisting or training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine at the moment, but Kyiv said last week it was "in talks" with Paris on the issue.
Russia warned on Tuesday it would consider any foreign instructors sent to Ukraine "legitimate target" for strikes.
