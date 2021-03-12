Kremlin Says FT Article on Alleged Pressure on Putin Has Nothing to Do With Reality

The Financial Times' recent article about alleged Russian security services' pressure on President Vladimir Putin, and the Kremlin's attitude to police actions in the unauthorized rallies has nothing to do with reality, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

The article claims that pressure from "siloviki" around Putin "is greater than ever" and that the Kremlin believes that the police acted too brutally against the participants of the recent unauthorized rallies.

"Let us just say that these exercises by pseudo-specialists in our country often have nothing to do with reality," Peskov told reporters.

"In general, we note that the sources of the Anglo-Saxon media, including the Financial Times, experience a significant degradation of qualification of specialists in our country. They continue working, they express opinions, but their qualifications have now significantly decreased. To our regret, the degree of understanding of the real processes in our country has probably decreased as well," Peskov continued.

Russia is ready "to patiently explain what is happening in our country to those who wish to learn it," the Kremlin spokesman assured.