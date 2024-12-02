Open Menu

Kremlin Says Georgia Govt Trying To Restore Calm

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Kremlin said Monday that Georgia's government is seeking to stabilise the situation and restore calm after mass pro-EU protests.

"The Georgian authorities are taking measures to stabilise, return the situation to calm," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists after Georgian police fired water cannon and tear gas at tens of thousands of demonstrators in Tbilisi on Sunday.

Russia "has not interfered and does not intend to interfere" in events in Georgia, the Kremlin spokesman said, calling the protests "an internal matter".

But he said that Russia views the protests over the ruling party's victory in October -- in parliamentary elections condemned by the opposition as rigged -- as an "attempt to stir up the situation".

"We have seen such events in a whole number of countries. The most direct parallel that you can draw is the Maidan," Peskov said, referring to 2014 mass protests in Kyiv that overthrew pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych.

Peskov added that Russia sees in the Georgia protests "all the signs of carrying out an Orange Revolution".

This refers to Ukraine's 2004 pro-democracy protests over Kremlin-backed Yanukovych's victory in fraud-tainted polls, which led to the election's cancellation. His opponent Viktor Yushchenko then won a fresh vote.

