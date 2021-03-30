MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday called the Russian government's work to curb the surge in food prices a scrupulous process, noting that the government's actions were aimed at avoiding any disruptions in product supply chain for manufacturers and retailers.

Earlier in the day, the Russian government extended agreements on price caps for sunflower oil and sugar in the country until June 1 and for butter until October 1. The agreements were set to expire on April 1.

"This process is quite delicate. And the government takes all measures to fulfill the relevant instructions of the head of state [President Vladimir Putin] in such a way that this does not lead to any disruptions in the entire product [supply] chain ” both from the point of view of manufacturers and from the point of view of retailers," Peskov told reporters when asked for how long the government will freeze the prices.

The official added that the presidential administration was monitoring the situation.

Last December, the government rolled out price caps for staple goods such as sugar and sunflower oil to address the record surge in prices for food.