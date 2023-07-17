Kremlin Says Grain Deal Agreement De Facto Terminated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The grain deal agreement has de facto been terminated, it has been stopped working, however Russia will immediately return to its implementation after the Russian part of the conditions is fulfilled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The Black Sea agreements have de facto stopped working today.

As Russian President said earlier, the deadline expires on July 17. Unfortunately, the part concerning Russia of these Black Sea agreements has not been fulfilled so far. Therefore, its (grain deal) work is terminated," Peskov told a briefing.

As soon as the Russian part of the agreements is fulfilled, Russia "will return to the implementation of this deal immediately," the spokesman said.