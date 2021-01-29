Kremlin Says Had No Time to Watch Fresh Footage From 'Gelendzhik Palace'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Kremlin has not had time to watch the newly emerged footage from the so-called "palace" purportedly built by President Vladimir Putin near the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Mash Telegram channel published a video report from the Gelendzhik "palace," showing that the building, which Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny claimed was furnished with luxury items, was in the initial stage of construction and had no sign of even basic interior decoration.

"No, we have not watched yet, there was no time for it," Peskov said at a press conference.

The spokesman stressed that this building had no relation to Putin.

"And what they publish there, I, frankly speaking, do not know," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that he had never been in this building.

According to the Kremlin, all materials included in Navalny's investigation about a "palace" in Gelendzhik are nothing but "a high-quality, well-fabricated story," aimed at gaining a large number of views on the internet. Peskov said that the building was owned by one or possibly several businessmen, but did not disclose the Names of the owners.

Putin said Monday he had not seen the video itself but looked through the materials collected by his aides. The president said neither he nor his family owned at the moment or had ever owned any of the properties mentioned in the video.