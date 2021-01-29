UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Had No Time To Watch Fresh Footage From 'Gelendzhik Palace'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 04:36 PM

Kremlin Says Had No Time to Watch Fresh Footage From 'Gelendzhik Palace'

The Kremlin has not had time to watch the newly emerged footage from the so-called "palace" purportedly built by President Vladimir Putin near the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Kremlin has not had time to watch the newly emerged footage from the so-called "palace" purportedly built by President Vladimir Putin near the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Mash Telegram channel published a video report from the Gelendzhik "palace," showing that the building, which Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny claimed was furnished with luxury items, was in the initial stage of construction and had no sign of even basic interior decoration.

"No, we have not watched yet, there was no time for it," Peskov said at a press conference.

The spokesman stressed that this building had no relation to Putin.

"And what they publish there, I, frankly speaking, do not know," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that he had never been in this building.

According to the Kremlin, all materials included in Navalny's investigation about a "palace" in Gelendzhik are nothing but "a high-quality, well-fabricated story," aimed at gaining a large number of views on the internet. Peskov said that the building was owned by one or possibly several businessmen, but did not disclose the Names of the owners.

Putin said Monday he had not seen the video itself but looked through the materials collected by his aides. The president said neither he nor his family owned at the moment or had ever owned any of the properties mentioned in the video.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Gelendzhik Vladimir Putin Family All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Cyclone Eloise death toll rises to 21 : UN

2 minutes ago

China Executes Former Top Finance Executive Over C ..

2 minutes ago

Fastest growing smartphone brand realme plans to b ..

11 minutes ago

Bitcoin Jumps 16% to Over $37,000 One Hour After M ..

2 minutes ago

NAB files reference in illegal allotment of govt l ..

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh moves thousands more Rohingya to remote ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.