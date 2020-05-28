UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Hard To Believe Reports Head Of Agriculture Safety Watchdog Extorted Bribe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:24 PM

Kremlin Says Hard to Believe Reports Head of Agriculture Safety Watchdog Extorted Bribe

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that it was difficult to imagine that Sergey Dankvert, the head of Russia's agriculture safety watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, had extorted a bribe from a Polish dairy producer, as media has reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that it was difficult to imagine that Sergey Dankvert, the head of Russia's agriculture safety watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, had extorted a bribe from a Polish dairy producer, as media has reported.

Earlier in the day, Russian broadcaster Ren tv said, citing sources, that a representative of Polish dairy company Mlekovita had filed a report with Moscow police accusing Dankvert of demanding $500,000 from the firm.

"We saw these reports in the media. We do not know how reliable they are, how true they are. It is very hard to imagine. But if there really was an appeal to the law enforcement bodies, this information will be checked," Peskov told reporters.

The head of Rosselkhoznadzor, Dankvert, has been in office since 2004.

