Kremlin Says Hard to Ensure Safety of UN Experts Seeking to Inspect Area Near Kakhovka HPP

It is difficult to ensure the safety of UN experts seeking to inspect the territory near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) after its destruction, as there are constant shelling in the area, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) It is difficult to ensure the safety of UN experts seeking to inspect the territory near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) after its destruction, as there are constant shelling in the area, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in June, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the International Organization for Migration, which want to provide assistance to the local population after the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, said that Russia had allegedly denied them access to the territories on the left bank of the Dnipro River, which are under the control of the Russian armed forces.

"I don't know all the nuances here, but there are also a lot of questions in this regard. How to cross? Where is the line of contact? Then, ways to ensure security. You know that there are constant shelling, constant provocations. Civilian targets, people, the population are being shelled, people are dying. It is very difficult here. It is very difficult to ensure their safety," Peskov said.