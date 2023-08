Kremlin Says Has No Data on Detention of Belarus Citizen in Poland for Spying for Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Moscow has no information as regards the detention of a Belarus citizen in Poland for alleged espionage in favor of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski stated that the Polish secret services had detained a Belarusian citizen for allegedly working on Russia's intelligence.

"No, we don't have any information on that matter," Peskov told reporters.