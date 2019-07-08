UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Has No Information About Barents Sea Navigation Threat After Submersible Fire

Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:16 PM

There is no information about any navigation threat in the Barents Sea following the deadly fire on board a Russian submersible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) There is no information about any navigation threat in the Barents Sea following the deadly fire on board a Russian submersible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the fire broke out on July 1 on board the research submarine designed to conduct studies in the interests of the Russian Navy. A total of 14 submariners died as a result of poisoning with combustion gas. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that the fire in battery compartment was the main reason behind the incident. On Thursday, Shoigu said that the submersible was equipped with a nuclear engine.

"There was no information about any existing threats. There is nothing to discuss here," Peskov said, commenting on the safety of navigation in the Barents Sea.

Replying to a question as to whether the submariners had sacrificed their lives to prevent a global disaster, Peskov said that he had no relevant information on the issue.

"That is why you should ask an official [who made such remarks], what he wanted to say. Concerning the reactor, you know that there are no problems with it, everything takes place in a normal mode. The defense minister has told the president about that," Peskov added.

On Saturday, media reports emerged that an unnamed official said during the submariners' funeral ceremony that the victims of the submersible fire died in order to prevent "a disaster of a global scale," without going into further details.

