Kremlin Says Has No Information About Death of France Press Journalist Near Bakhmut

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Moscow has no information about the death of Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalist in Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, AFP said its journalist, Arman Soldin, was killed near the city of Bakhmut where heavy fighting is still underway.

"Unfortunately, I do not have any information and here, of course, it is probably important for you to contact our Defense Ministry. I suggest not to take the word of the Ukrainian representatives. Because I want to remind you of a fairly recent statement by Ukrainian representatives and the decision to ban the entry of any journalists into the areas adjacent to the contact zone. These were the decisions of the Ukrainian authorities," Peskov said.