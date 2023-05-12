UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Has No Information About Vatican's Mediation Mission In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Moscow has no information so far about the Vatican's mediation mission in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

During a press conference on April 30 after his visit to Hungary, Pope Francis said that the Vatican was involved in a secret mission to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The Holy See added that it will be able to tell about it only later, when it becomes public. Earlier on Friday, a source in the Holy See told RIA Novosti that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit the Vatican and meet with Pope Francis on May 13.

"No, we have no such information. Maybe, we will receive it in time. We will be monitoring this closely!" Peskov told reporters.

