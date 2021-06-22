Kremlin Says Has No Information on Microchip Brain Implant Program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Kremlin has no information about the development of a program to implant microchips into the human brain in Russia, government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, casting doubt on a newspaper report about alleged Kremlin link to the program.

"No. You know, I do not have such information, so I can neither confirm nor deny it.

I did not see [the document], I simply do not have this information," Peskov told reporters in response to the question regarding the possibility of the microchip program.

The Kommersant newspaper reported earlier that Russia is working on a program called "Brain. Health. Intelligence. Innovation 2021-2029," which involves implanting microchips into the human brain. The document was allegedly prepared by the Russian academy of Sciences together with the Moscow State University, and approved by President Vladimir Putin.