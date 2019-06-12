(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Kremlin currently has no precise information regarding a possible visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia , presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that Maduro was set to pay a visit to Russia "soon."

"There has been no precise information so far," Peskov said, asked to comment on the statement.