Kremlin Says Has No Precise Information On Maduro's Possible Visit To Russia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:24 PM
Kremlin currently has no precise information regarding a possible visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday
The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that Maduro was set to pay a visit to Russia "soon."
"There has been no precise information so far," Peskov said, asked to comment on the statement.