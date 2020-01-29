Kremlin Says Has No Stance on Proposal to Grant Police Access to Citizens' Data

Moscow does not have any position on the recent proposal to grant security officers access to citizens' data, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Moscow does not have any position on the recent proposal to grant security officers access to citizens' data, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian media reported that the new minister of digital development, Maksut Shadaev, proposed to grant online access to all authorized officers involved in law enforcement and intelligence-gathering activities to various types of data on the country's citizens by 2024.

"There is not any position. Moreover, this is a new initiative, therefore I cannot tell you anything," Peskov said at a press conference.

He added that the ministry of digital development should be contacted directly for further remarks and explanations.