Kremlin Says Has Not Discussed Russian Peacekeepers Transnistria Pullback With Moldova

Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

Moldova has not discussed the potential withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria with Moscow in advance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Moldova has not discussed the potential withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria with Moscow in advance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Mldovan Presdient-Elect Maia Sandu said earlier in the day that Russian peacekeepers, who guard weapons storage units in Transnistria, should leave, the weapons themselves should be moved out, and OSCE-linked civilian observers should be deployed in the region instead.

"There has been no preliminary discussion on this.

Of course, we believe that there is great need for a more balanced approach in the context of our relationship," Peskov said.

The dialogue with incumbent Moldovan President Igor Dodon is ongoing, and Russia is expecting that the dialogue with Chisinau will remain constructive, Peskov said.

"We expect the constructive approach to continue, to have a sort of continuity in that regard, and we will take into account possible negative impact of any hasty decisions," the spokesman told reporters.

