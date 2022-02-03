UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Has Not Noticed If US Stopped Calling Ukraine Invasion 'Imminent'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia had not noticed if the United States stopped using the word "imminent" when describing an alleged Russia's invasion of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia had not noticed if the United States stopped using the word "imminent" when describing an alleged Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have not noticed that," Peskov said.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration is not longer using the word "imminent" to describe the possibility of a Russian incursion into Ukraine, being unsure whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to attack.

The tensions around Ukraine worsened in recent weeks, with NATO deploying additional troops near the Russian border, anticipating escalation.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General reiterated that Russia's incursion into Ukraine would have "severe consequences and carry a heavy price," pointing out that the US remains committed to European security and deploys additional troops to Germany, Poland and Romania to deter Russia's aggression.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of prepping an invasion of Ukraine and has criticized NATO's provocative military buildup in the region.

