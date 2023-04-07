Close
Kremlin Says Heard Reports On Vatican's Idea Of Easter Truce In Ukraine, But No Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Says Heard Reports on Vatican's Idea of Easter Truce in Ukraine, But No Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Moscow has heard of reports about the Vatican's idea to declare a truce in Ukraine over Easter, but there has been no official statements from the Holy See on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Leonid Sevastyanov, the chairman of the World Union of Old Believers, who previously maintained correspondence with the pontiff, told Sputnik that Pope Francis called for a two-week truce in Ukraine from April 9-22, the time when the Catholics and the Orthodox celebrate Easter.

"We really read the news as presented by the distinguished representative who met with the pontiff, but we did not hear any statements from the Vatican on this matter, so we do not consider it necessary and possible to comment," Peskov told reporters.

