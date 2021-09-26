(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, September 26 (Sputnik) - The Kremlin is trusting the German diplomacy's consistency in what regards the future of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine after a new chancellor replaces Angela Merkel in Germany, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Let's wait for the results of today's elections. We'll see what happens. The German diplomacy is known for respecting established policies," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.