Kremlin Says Idea of Russian Link to Release of Biden Compromising Data 'Nonsense'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that reports of Russia's link to the Ukrainian lawmaker who released compromising material on US presidential candidate Joe Biden,, were nonsense.

Some media have alleged that the lawmaker, Andrey Derkach, was a Russian agent and US politician Rudolph Giuliani received the compromising information from Russian agents.

"I was not even aware of this ... I'd like to refer you to the Russian special services with these questions. Better yet, do not read such nonsense in the newspapers," the spokesman told reporters.