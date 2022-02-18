UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Ideas On Security Guarantees Should Be Continued

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 04:02 PM

Kremlin Says Ideas on Security Guarantees Should Be Continued

Ideas on security guarantees should be continued, there will be contacts with the United States at various levels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Ideas on security guarantees should be continued, there will be contacts with the United States at various levels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Now, there will be certain contacts at the working level, at a high level, at the level of the foreign ministers ... then it is up to the negotiation process. Somehow, this idea must somehow be continued," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

Switzerland Ready to Host Lavrov-Blinken Meeting - ..

Switzerland Ready to Host Lavrov-Blinken Meeting - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Canadian Police Lack Mandate to Probe Sinking Span ..

Canadian Police Lack Mandate to Probe Sinking Spanish Trawler Off Newfoundland - ..

6 minutes ago
 WACOG reform a 'game-changer', Hammad Azhar

WACOG reform a 'game-changer', Hammad Azhar

6 minutes ago
 IWMB rolls out guided tours in Leopard Preserve Zo ..

IWMB rolls out guided tours in Leopard Preserve Zone

21 minutes ago
 Drills, Ballistic Missiles' Training Launches Held ..

Drills, Ballistic Missiles' Training Launches Held Regularly, Should Not Alarm - ..

21 minutes ago
 Situation in Donbas Very Alarming - Kremlin

Situation in Donbas Very Alarming - Kremlin

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>