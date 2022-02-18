Kremlin Says Ideas on Security Guarantees Should Be Continued

Ideas on security guarantees should be continued, there will be contacts with the United States at various levels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Ideas on security guarantees should be continued, there will be contacts with the United States at various levels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Now, there will be certain contacts at the working level, at a high level, at the level of the foreign ministers ... then it is up to the negotiation process. Somehow, this idea must somehow be continued," Peskov told reporters.