Kremlin Says If Russia-Ukraine Talks Resume, There Will Be New Conditions For Kiev

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Kremlin Says If Russia-Ukraine Talks Resume, There Will Be New Conditions for Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Ukrainian negotiating delegation does not maintain any contacts with Russia after reaching the Istanbul agreements, if the Russian-Ukrainian talks are resumed, then the conditions for Kiev will be completely different, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"They (the negotiations) were interrupted after ... the Istanbul agreements. After that, the Ukrainian delegation did not maintain and does not maintain any contacts with us. So if negotiations are resumed now, the conditions will be completely different. So far, there is no interest from Kiev, as well as from Western states," Ushakov told reporters.

