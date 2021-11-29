UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Important That US Not Pressuring Anyone During Nord Stream 2 Certification

Mon 29th November 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The Kremlin believes it is very important that the United States will refrain from pressuring anyone during the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It is very important, of course, that the United States of America does not put pressure on anyone in connection with the ongoing certification of this project," Peskov told reporters.

