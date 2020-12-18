Kremlin Says Important to Determine If Ex-Journalist Safronov Exchanged Secrets for Money

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Kremlin believes that it is important to determine if Ivan Safronov ” a former journalist and later an aide to the head of the Russian space agency ” exchanged classified information for money, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"The president is using the information that the investigators sent him, based on the public attention to this case.

The president focused on the essential question here, which is whether there was an instance of secret information being exchanged for money or not. This is what the president had in mind, first and foremost. The rest is secondary," Peskov told reporters.

Safronov is being detained as part of an investigation into a possible treason. He is suspected of sharing classified information with a European intelligence service.