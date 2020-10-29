UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Insulting Religious Feelings Unacceptable As Well As Killing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, regarding the outburst of violence over the caricatures of the prophet Muhammad, that killing people and insulting the religious feelings were unacceptable

"It is unacceptable to insult the religious feelings, and it is unacceptable to kill people. Both are absolutely unacceptable," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in October, a school teacher was beheaded in a Parisian suburb shortly after he demonstrated caricatures by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in class. His attacker was shot dead by the police. The magazine itself had its office attacked in the past because of its caricatures.

When asked if Russia could have a magazine like that, Peskov said, "No, It could not." The spokesman remarked that Russia was, in part, "also a Muslim country."

"Up to 20 million Muslims live in Russia, in Russia, where Christianity is the prevailing religion, we have more Christians, but the uniqueness of our country is that we have many nations and many religions. And all religions have complete respect for one another. So, an outlet like that could not have existed here, considering, among other things, our laws," Peskov said.

