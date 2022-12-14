Kremlin Says Integration of Odesa, Chernihiv Into Russia Depends on Choice of Locals

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The issue of the possible integration of Chernihiv and Odesa into Russia will depend on the choice of citizens living in these Ukrainian cities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow's priority is to protect the people of Donbas.

Earlier in the day, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) that was integrated into Russia this fall, told Sputnik that the cities of Chernihiv and Odesa "should be liberated" from control of Ukraine as part of the ongoing Russian military operation.

"Everything depends on the choice of citizens, on the decision of people.

The Primary task is to protect people in the LPR (Luhansk People's Republic) and DPR. We see a difficult situation in Donetsk and, of course, the military is focusing on it first of all, the special military operation continues," Peskov told reporters.

On September 30, Putin and the heads of the DPR and LPR as well, as of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the integration of these territories into Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.