UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Integration With Belarus Reached Advanced Stage, Further Process Demands Time

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:07 PM

Kremlin Says Integration With Belarus Reached Advanced Stage, Further Process Demands Time

Russia and Belarus have reached an "advanced" level of integration, with any further progress demanding time to be implemented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, amid a speculation about a possible merger of national central banks of the two countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russia and Belarus have reached an "advanced" level of integration, with any further progress demanding time to be implemented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, amid a speculation about a possible merger of national central banks of the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that there was no point for the two countries to discuss the idea of a common central bank, earlier alleged by media to be a part of a bilateral program of action on integration. He stressed that, before proceeding to the peak of the economic integration, Minsk and Moscow should first resolve "acute issues, such as oil and gas prices, tax maneuver and problems with the supply of agricultural and industrial goods."

"Certainly, the daily agenda of citizens in any country primarily focuses on routine everyday issues related to life, employment and so on. It is the same in Russia and any other country in the world.

This, however, in no way detracts from the tasks of integration and the commitment of the two countries to the ideas of integration, which have been declared at the highest level," Peskov said.

He recalled that the two nations had already progressed a lot in their integration.

"Integration is a process stretched out in time. By the way, we have already been at an advanced level of integration with Belarus - a union state," the spokesman added.

The two nations strive to maintain a high level of integration in pursuit of their 1999 Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier proposed adopting a program of integration by the 20th anniversary of the union in December. On September 6, the two prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev of Russia and Sergei Rumas of Belarus, initialed a draft bilateral program of action.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Oil Bank Minsk Progress Vladimir Putin Same Belarus September December Gas Media From Employment

Recent Stories

Arsenal's Ozil recalls terrifying car-jacking orde ..

17 seconds ago

Ballistic, Cruise Missiles Fired at Putin-Led Grom ..

2 minutes ago

Thunberg sets an example to teenage tennis star Ga ..

2 minutes ago

324 complaints addressed by RCB Facilitation Cente ..

2 minutes ago

NAB given time to file supplementary reference in ..

3 minutes ago

PTF delegation to visit India to attend ATF AGM, B ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.