Kremlin Says Intelligence Services Working To Apprehend Those Behind False Bomb Threats

Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:54 PM

Kremlin Says Intelligence Services Working to Apprehend Those Behind False Bomb Threats

Russian intelligence services are working to apprehend the perpetrators behind the false flag bomb threats that have forced planes into emergency landings and widespread evacuations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russian intelligence services are working to apprehend the perpetrators behind the false flag bomb threats that have forced planes into emergency landings and widespread evacuations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Let us hope that they [false bomb threat caller] will sooner or later be caught and punished according to the law," Peskov told reporters, adding that special services are "on the job."

A string false flag bomb threat messages and calls have resulted in multiple evacuations of schools, shopping malls, train stations and courts in various Russian cities.

Several planes had to go off route this week over similar threats. Russia's Federal Security Service has requested that a fifth foreign-based mass emailing service used by perpetrators to send out false threats be blocked.

