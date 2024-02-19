Open Menu

Kremlin Says Investigation Into Navalny Death Ongoing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin says investigation into Navalny death ongoing

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Kremlin said Monday the investigation into the death of Alexei Navalny was ongoing as it slammed "vulgar statements" over the Kremlin's responsibility for his death.

Russian authorities have so far refused to hand over the opposition leader's body to his relatives, enraging his followers who have accused the Kremlin of being "killers" trying to "cover their tracks."

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday an investigation was "ongoing" and that "all necessary actions are being carried out."

"At the moment, the results of the investigation have not been released, they are unknown," he said Monday.

Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have said Putin carries responsibility for Navalny's death.

"In these conditions, when there is no information, it is absolutely unacceptable to make such blatantly vulgar remarks," Peskov said Monday, without specifying which statements he was referring to.

Navalny, Putin's most vocal critic, died Friday aged 47 in the Arctic prison colony where he was being held on charges widely seen as punishment for campaigning against Putin.

Peskov said Monday he could not say when Navalny's body could be released to his family as it was not a matter for the president's office.

Navalny's team responded instantly to the remarks, repeating their charge that the Kremlin was trying to "hide their crime," in a post on Telegram.

"Nothing is sacred to these scum," they added.

Related Topics

Russia Died Vladimir Putin Post Family All Opposition

Recent Stories

IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three ..

IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three leaders

17 minutes ago
 IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

3 hours ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

4 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

4 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

20 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World