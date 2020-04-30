UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Inviting US To Engage In Donbas Crisis Settlement Out Of Question

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

Kremlin Says Inviting US to Engage in Donbas Crisis Settlement Out of Question

Inviting Washington to engage in the settlement of the crisis in eastern Ukraine is out of question, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, ahead of the Normandy Four foreign ministers' video conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Inviting Washington to engage in the settlement of the crisis in eastern Ukraine is out of question, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, ahead of the Normandy Four foreign ministers' video conference.

"This is out of question," Peskov told reporters, when asked if it is necessary to make the United States more involved in relevant discussions.

The conflict in Donbas is de facto frozen, this is why attempts have been made to organize meetings at different levels to achieve progress, Peskov added.

Moscow is not a party to the Donbas conflict, the spokesman stressed, adding that Kiev cannot put forward any new conditions without discussing this with the breakaway republics in Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Progress Kiev United States

Recent Stories

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Faci ..

18 minutes ago

US Federal Gov't Orders 100,000 More Body Bags for ..

18 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate spray to eliminate locus ..

18 minutes ago

Garment industry receiving inquires about PPEs pro ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PE ..

18 minutes ago

9 commercial buildings issued NOCs

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.