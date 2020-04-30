Kremlin Says Inviting US to Engage in Donbas Crisis Settlement Out of Question

Inviting Washington to engage in the settlement of the crisis in eastern Ukraine is out of question, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, ahead of the Normandy Four foreign ministers' video conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Inviting Washington to engage in the settlement of the crisis in eastern Ukraine is out of question, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, ahead of the Normandy Four foreign ministers' video conference.

"This is out of question," Peskov told reporters, when asked if it is necessary to make the United States more involved in relevant discussions.

The conflict in Donbas is de facto frozen, this is why attempts have been made to organize meetings at different levels to achieve progress, Peskov added.

Moscow is not a party to the Donbas conflict, the spokesman stressed, adding that Kiev cannot put forward any new conditions without discussing this with the breakaway republics in Donbas.